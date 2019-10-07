Passaic Shooting Victim, 22, Dies

A 22-year-old Passaic man died in surgery after being shot Sunday night, authorities said.

Amir Pyron was found bleeding on the sidewalk near the corner of Passaic and 5th streets in Passaic just after 9:30 p.m.

He was pronounced dead at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center less than four hours later, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis Guzman said in a release.

Neither said whether anyone specific was suspected or in custody.

They asked that anyone who might have seen something or has information that could help the investigation contact the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Passaic Police Detective Bureau at (973) 365-3938 .

******

UPDATE: A 13-year-old Paterson boy found dead in a crime-ridden neighborhood on Sunday was shot in the head, Daily Voice has learned.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/southpassaic/police-fire/paterson-boy-13-killed-by-gunshot-to-head-authorities-say/777077/

******

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.