Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Passaic Sheriff: Video Helps Nail Burglar Who Smashed Car Windows, Took Purse, Other Valuables

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Jose L. Rosario
Jose L. Rosario Photo Credit: COURTESY: Passaic County Sheriff

Surveillance video from nearby businesses helped Passaic County sheriff's detectives identify and charge an ex-con who they said smashed the windows of two separate vehicles and stole a purse and other valuables.

The first break-in occurred overnight in January on Market Street, Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said, after 40-year-old Jose L. Rosario of Paterson smashed a car window with a brick and swiped the purse, containing a wallet with several credit cards and personal documents.

One video showed Rosario smashing the window and hiding the purse under his coat, while another showed him attempting to use the victim's credit cards, Berdnik said.

Authorities were searching for Rosario when another vehicle break-in occurred, also overnight, on April 19 near the intersection of Grand and Marshall Street, the sheriff said.

The owner and two companions all had personal items stolen, he said.

Detectives discovered Thursday that Rosario was being held in the Passaic County Jail on several outstanding warrants, Berdnik said.

He confessed to the two car break-ins and was charged with burglary, weapons possession and shoplifting, the sheriff said.

Rosario remained held Saturday.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.