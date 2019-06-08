Passaic Sheriff: Trio Nabbed With Heroin Brick, Loaded Handgun

The smell of burnt pot in a car stopped by Passaic County sheriff's officers led to the seizure of a loaded handgun and brick of heroin, authorities said.

Officers stopped the Nissan Altima in the area of Jefferson and North 5th streets in Paterson after the driver failed to signal a right turn around 8:45 p.m. Monday, Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said.

They arrested 18-year-old Asheek Logan of Paterson and took two juveniles into custody after finding the .22-caliber Byco Arms semiautomatic handgun and the 50 bags of heroin, Berdnik said Tuesday.

Logan was charged with various drug and weapons counts.

The juveniles were issued delinquency complaints on similar charges.

All were released pending court action.

