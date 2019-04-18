Contact Us
Breaking News: Prosecutor: Head Of Franklin Lakes Child Psychology Clinic Sexually Assaulted Pre-Teen
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Passaic Sheriff: Probation Violator Nabbed With Dozens Of Bogus Credit, Gift Cards, More

Jerry DeMarco
Jean C. Santana
Jean C. Santana Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy PASSAIC COUNTY SHERIFF

Two Passaic County sheriff’s detectives who tracked down and arrested a Paterson man wanted on a probation violation found him carrying 19 bogus credit cards, three phony health insurance cards and more, authorities said.

Warrant Squad Detectives Scott Stracco and Louis Pagan seized 29-year-old Jean C. Santana on Auburn Street early Tuesday for violating probation by being caught with a weapon, shoplifting and receiving stolen property, Passaic County Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said.

During the arrest, they found him with the cards, which also included a state Department of Human Services “families first” debit card and several gift cards in other people’s names, the sheriff said.

He also was carrying a driver’s license in another city resident’s name and was wanted on a shoplifting warrant, Berdnik said.

Detectives charged Santana with several counts of credit card theft and carrying a false government document and sent him to the Passaic County Jail to await a court hearing.

******

******

