Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: BIG WARMUP: Temperatures Finally Climb This Week, Tri-State Weather Expert Says
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Passaic Sheriff: Pre-Dawn Paterson Corner Bust Nets 72 Coke Capsules, 30 Heroin Folds

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Avery Young
Avery Young Photo Credit: COURTESY: Passaic County Sheriff

Passaic County sheriff’s officers nabbed a Paterson man with 72 cocaine capsules and 30 heroin folds before dawn Monday, authorities said.

Acting on a tip, PCSO Officer Angelo Calabro approached Avery Young, 36, as he sold the drugs at the corner of Summer Street and Hamilton Avenue in Paterson shortly before 2 a.m., Passaic County Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said.

Young tossed a clear bag containing the drugs near a garbage can and began to tip away when he saw Calabro and other officers coming, Berdnik said.

Calabro retrieved the bag as his colleagues took Young into custody, the sheriff said.

He was carrying $649 in drug proceeds in his sweatpants pockets, Berdnik said.

Officers charged Young with various drug counts and released him pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.