Passaic Sheriff: Fugitive Captured With 93 Heroin Folds, 53 Bags Of Crack

Passaic County sheriff’s officers captured a man wanted on three active warrants – and found him carrying 93 heroin folds and 53 small zip-locking bags of crack, authorities said.

Warrant Squad detectives spotted Corey Nero, 46, of Paterson in the area of Hamilton and Paterson streets in the city Tuesday afternoon, Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said.

Nero was wanted for skipping court on a trio of drug arrests, the sheriff said.

As they were taking him into custody, the detectives discovered Nero carrying the drugs, he said.

Nero remained held Wednesday in the Passaic County Jail on drug charges and the warrants.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.