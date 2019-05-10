Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Woman, Dog Injured In Separate Coyote Attacks, Ramapo Reservation Closed
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Passaic Sheriff: Driver Punches, Threatens Officer After Stop

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Marquis Wedderburn
Marquis Wedderburn Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy PASSAIC COUNTY SHERIFF

What could’ve been just another traffic stop changed when the driver punched a Passaic County sheriff’s officer, then threatened to come after him once he’s released from custody, authorities said.

Officers pulled over a Kia driven by 21-year-old Marquis Wedderburn near the intersection of East 28th Street and 15th Avenue in Paterson, Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said Saturday.

A computer check showed no registration, he said.

Wedderburn then suddenly got out and began to walk away, Berdnik said.

Cutting him off, the officers asked for his ID and vehicle documents, the sheriff said, adding that Wedderburn refused.

Officer Troy Lewis began to take him into custody when Wedderburn “became combative and a scuffle ensued,” Berdnik said.

Wedderburn “struck Officer Lewis multiple times on the chest area,” the sheriff said, adding that Lewis sustained cuts on his elbows and knees.

Wedderburn was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, hindering, obstruction, making terroristic threats and minor drug possession.

He also received eight traffic summonses.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.