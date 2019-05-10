Passaic Sheriff: Driver Punches, Threatens Officer After Stop

What could’ve been just another traffic stop changed when the driver punched a Passaic County sheriff’s officer, then threatened to come after him once he’s released from custody, authorities said.

Officers pulled over a Kia driven by 21-year-old Marquis Wedderburn near the intersection of East 28th Street and 15th Avenue in Paterson, Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said Saturday.

A computer check showed no registration, he said.

Wedderburn then suddenly got out and began to walk away, Berdnik said.

Cutting him off, the officers asked for his ID and vehicle documents, the sheriff said, adding that Wedderburn refused.

Officer Troy Lewis began to take him into custody when Wedderburn “became combative and a scuffle ensued,” Berdnik said.

Wedderburn “struck Officer Lewis multiple times on the chest area,” the sheriff said, adding that Lewis sustained cuts on his elbows and knees.

Wedderburn was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, hindering, obstruction, making terroristic threats and minor drug possession.

He also received eight traffic summonses.

