Passaic Sheriff: Detectives Nab Dealer With 250 Heroin Folds Laced With Deadly Fentanyl

A man peering into unoccupied vehicles in one of Paterson’s highest-crime areas was carrying 250 envelopes of heroin for sale laced with potentially fatal fentanyl, Passaic County Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said.

Detectives watching a stretch of East 24th Street between 17th and 18th avenues spotted 25-year-old Dhamis T. Perry looking into the unoccupied vehicles “while constantly looking around” him, Berdnik said.

Detectives approached Perry and smelled marijuana on him, the sheriff said.

This prompted a search that turned up the heroin, along with a small bag of marijuana, in his right front jacket pocket, Berdnik said.

The drugs were worth about $2,000 on the street, he said.

Perry was later released pending a court appearance.

