Passaic Sheriff: Deli Cook With 1,000+ Child Porn Files Secretly Video'd Bathroom Users

A now-former cook at a Haskell deli who's accused of having more than 1,000 child porn files on his computer recorded videos of three different people with a camera hidden in his bathroom, authorities said.

Ricardo Antonio Moya-Cruz, 28, of Pompton Lakes became a target following a tip from the National Center For Missing & Exploited Children that he was trafficking videos and photos of child pornography, Passaic County Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said.

Sheriff’s detectives armed with a warrant seized more than 1,000 files in a raid on Moya-Cruz’s home on Wednesday, the sheriff said.

“Also located in his computer were several videos of Moya-Cruz,” Berdnik said. “The videos revealed Ricardo staging a hidden camera inside his bathroom apartment and facing it at the shower stall.

“Additional videos discovered in Ricardo's computer revealed the recordings of three identified victims inside the bathroom,” the sheriff said.

Moya-Cruz, who worked at King Deli, remained held in the Passaic County Jail.

He’s charged with various counts of child endangerment by manufacturing, maintaining, possessing and distributing child pornography, as well as three invasion-of-privacy offenses.

