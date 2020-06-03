Passaic Sheriff: Clifton Building Supply Salesman, 63, Collected, Shared Child Porn

Contact Us
Robert A. Dvorak Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy PASSAIC COUNTY SHERIFF

A Clifton building supply salesman was caught trafficking child pornography, authorities said.

Passaic County Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said his Internet Crime Against Children Task Force, working with the assistance of the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office, arrested Robert A. Dvorak, 63 after searching his Bender Drive home.

They seized several devices as part of the investigation, the sheriff said.

A forensic exam of Dvorak's laptop turned up child porn files and bookmarks, he said.

Dvorak was sent to the Passaic County Jail to await a detention hearing in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson on three separate counts of possessing, maintaining and distributing the images.

The investigation was continuing, Berdnik said.

