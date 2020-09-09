Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Passaic Police Traffic Stop Turns Up Gunshot Victims

Jerry DeMarco
Passaic police
Passaic police Photo Credit: COURTESY: Passaic PD

A Passaic police officer who stopped a speeding car after hearing gunshots found three injured city men inside, authorities said.

A 20-year-old occupant was found with a gunshot wound that wasn’t considered life-threatening during the stop at Tulip and Oak streets shortly before 12:30 a.m Monday, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis A. Guzman said in a joint announcement.

Two 18-year-old men were also injured -- one with a graze wound and the other with cuts from broken glass, they said.

The gunshot victim was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center. The others didn’t require hospitalization. A forth occupant, 23, also of Passaic, wasn’t injured, Valdes and Guzman said.

An investigation into the shooting in the area of Main Avenue and Chestnut Street was continuing.

