Passaic PD: Clifton Man Exposed Himself To City Girls

Jerry DeMarco
Kenny Gastone
Kenny Gastone Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy PASSAIC PD

A Clifton man twice exposed himself to young girls while walking down a Passaic street, said police who identified him, tracked him down and arrested him.

Passaic police arrested 49-year-old Kenny Gastone at his job in Nutley, charging him with several counts of lewdness, Police Chief Luis Guzman said.

“There was no physical contact” with the youngsters, the chief said.

Gastone was identified “through eyewitness accounts and strong investigative work,” Guzman said.

He was sent to the Passaic County Jail pending a detention hearing on four counts each of child endangerment and lewdness.

