Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Passaic PD: Boy, 14, Two Adults Caught With Semi-Auto Handgun, Ski Masks Suspected In Crimes

Jerry DeMarco

Passaic PD: Boy, 14, Two Adults Caught With Semi-Auto Handgun, Ski Masks Suspected In Crimes

Jerry DeMarco
Investigators linked the trio to several armed crimes committed throughout the city – and there could be more, police said.
A 14-year-old Paterson boy was among three people caught with a semi-automatic handgun and ski masks by an alert detective with the new Passaic Police Gang Unit, authorities said.

Investigators linked the trio to several armed crimes committed throughout the city – and there could be more, Police Chief Luis Guzman said.

Arrested around 8:45 p.m. Sunday were Zaheem Beal, 23, and Kyeera William, 22, along with the teen, Guzman said.

They were caught in the area of Monroe Street and Leonard Place, a few blocks from the recently opened police substation on Myrtle Avenue, he said.

“The vehicle they were operating piqued the suspicions” of the Gang Unit detective, leading to the arrests, the chief said.

The trio were dressed all in black, he said.

Williams and Beal remained held Monday in the Passaic County Jail, charged with weapons offenses. The teen was sent to the Essex County Juvenile Detention Center, Guzman said.

