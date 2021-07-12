Passaic Judge Orders Man Detained For Sexually Assaulting 2 Prepubescent Children: Prosecutor

A Passaic County judge ordered a Paterson man detained for assaulting two prepubescent children, authorities said.

Oscar Q. Palacios, 46, repeatedly sexually assaulted two minors he was caring for while their mom was at work, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Hawthorne Police Chief James W. Knepper said.

The now-adult victims told their stories to Hawthorne police on Oct. 19, the prosecutor and police chief said.

Palacios was arrested without incident on Nov. 23, after an investigation. Pretrial detention was ordered by Judge Scott T. Rumana on Dec. 3, 2021.

Palacios was charged with two counts of first degree aggravated sexual assault, five counts of second degree sexual assault, and two counts of second degree endangering the welfare of a child for crimes committed against two victims.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident or other incidents regarding this individual to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO.

