Passaic Gentleman's Club Manager, Dancer Convicted In Video Gang Rape Of Stripper

Two Passaic nightclub employees were convicted of participating in the video-recorded gang rape of a dancer during an after-hours party.

Jurors in Paterson on Friday found both dancer Trystal Lozada, 27, and manager Michael Ramirez, 38, guilty of aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and criminal sexual contract for the Nov. 5, 2012 attack at Mr. B’s Gentlemen’s Club.

They also convicted Ramirez, formerly of Passaic, of conspiracy to commit the assault following the eight-week trial.

The club had closed for the evening when the group of men and women repeatedly raped the dancer after Ramirez drugged her, “rendering her mentally incapacitated and physically helpless,” Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes said.

The victim -- a then-26-year-old single mother of two -- reported the assault to Passaic police, who recovered the video, which prosecutors entered into evidence during the trial.

The victim said she was forced into making the pornographic video in the club and an upstairs apartment.

Defense attorneys claimed she participated freely and went to police when she didn't get paid.

Codefendant Miguel Delacruz pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault and was sentenced in February 2018 to 12 years in state prison, more than 10 years of which he must serve before becoming eligible for parole.

Codefendant Ashley Maldonado pleaded pleaded guilty to the same charge and is scheduled for sentencing on Feb. 28, 2020.

Codefendant Luis Guzman is scheduled for trial beginning Jan. 27, 2020.

Superior Court Judge Marybel Mercado-Ramirez, who’s been presiding over the prosecutions, scheduled sentencing for Lozada, formerly of the Bronx, and Ramirez on March 13, 2020.

They will remain held in the Passaic County Jail until then.

Besides prison time and fines, those convicted of aggravated sexual assault must register under Megan’s Law and remain under lifetime parole supervision.

Handling the case for the state are Chief Assistant Passaic County Prosecutor Gina Pfund and Senior Assistant Prosecutor Anneris Hernandez.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.