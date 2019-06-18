Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Passaic Gang Shooting Near Grade School: Two Struck, Four Seized

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Passaic's Memorial Elementary School 11 was in session when bullets started flying around 2 p.m.
Passaic's Memorial Elementary School 11 was in session when bullets started flying around 2 p.m. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

Two victims were hospitalized and four suspects were in custody following a shooting Tuesday afternoon just steps from a Passaic elementary school where classes were in session, authorities said.

Mayor Hector Lora said authorities believe gang members were involved in the 2 p.m. shooting on Monroe Street near Memorial Elementary School 11.

There was no immediate word on the victims' conditions.

School was in session at the time, the mayor said.

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office and city police were investigating.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.