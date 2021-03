Arson investigators were summoned after a trash fire in the basement of a mixed-use building in Passaic was quickly doused Sunday.

Sprinklers helped contain the two-alarm blaze to the storage room on the Exchange Place side of the six-story building on Main Avenue after it broke out shortly before 2 p.m., responders said.

No injuries were reported.

