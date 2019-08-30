Passaic Firefighters Douse Apartment Blaze

Passaic firefighters kept a pre-dawn blaze in a rear addition from spreading to a four-story apartment building.

Responders said they had the two-alarm fire in the vacant apartment under control about an hour after receiving the 5:11 a.m. call Friday at 62 Wall Street.

No injuries were reported and no residents were permanently displaced by the fire, which they said began on the exterior of the building.

The fire was brought under control in about an hour.

PHOTOS: Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

