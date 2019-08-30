Passaic Firefighters Douse Apartment Blaze

Passaic firefighters kept a pre-dawn blaze in a rear addition from spreading to a four-story apartment building.
Responders said they had the two-alarm fire in the vacant apartment under control about an hour after receiving the 5:11 a.m. call Friday at 62 Wall Street.
No injuries were reported and no residents were permanently displaced by the fire, which they said began on the exterior of the building.
PHOTOS: Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE
