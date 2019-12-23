Contact Us
Passaic County Health Insurance Salesman Charged With Molesting Garfield Girl

Jerry DeMarco
Jose Rios Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A Passaic County health insurance salesman molested an underage Garfield girl at her parents’ home, authorities charged.

A Central Judicial Processing Court judge in Hackensack on Saturday ordered that Jose Rios, 43, of Woodland Park remain held in the Bergen County Jail following his arrest Friday on sexual assault and child endangerment charges, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella.

A detention hearing was scheduled for Tuesday morning, he said.

Garfield police alerted members of Musella’s Special Victims Unit on Dec. 20 that “an unknown male traveled to the victim’s residence [and] engaged in sexual activity with a child under the age of 16,” the prosecutor said on Monday.

A joint investigation led authorities to Rios, Musella said.

