Pascack Valley Social Worker, 39, Charged With Sexually Assaulting Paramus Private HS Student

A clinical social worker from Washington Township was charged with having sex with an underage student from a private Paramus High School.

Tara Cardinale, a 39-year-old primary therapist, "invited the student to her residence, where they engaged in sexual activity...on more than one occasion," Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Tuesday.

Cardinale remained held Tuesday in the Bergen County Jail after being arrested Friday on charges of child endangerment through sexual contact and criminal sexual contact.

Paramus police were alerted to the alleged relationship in late December, Musella said.

A joint investigation by the his Special Victims Unit and Paramus and Washington Township led to her arrest, the prosecutor said.

A first appearance was scheduled for Wednesday in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, he said.

Tara Cardinale MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY SHERIFF

