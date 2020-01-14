Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: THE RISING: Sam Springsteen Sworn As Jersey City Firefighter (VIDEO)
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Pascack Valley Social Worker, 39, Charged With Sexually Assaulting Paramus Private HS Student

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Tara Cardinale
Tara Cardinale Photo Credit: COURTESY: Bergen County Prosecutor

A clinical social worker from Washington Township was charged with having sex with an underage student from a private Paramus High School.

Tara Cardinale, a 39-year-old primary therapist, "invited the student to her residence,  where they engaged in sexual activity...on more than one occasion," Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Tuesday.

Cardinale remained held Tuesday in the Bergen County Jail after being arrested Friday on charges of child endangerment through sexual contact and criminal sexual contact.

Paramus police were alerted to the alleged relationship in late December, Musella said.

A joint investigation by the his Special Victims Unit and Paramus and Washington Township led to her arrest, the prosecutor said.

A first appearance was scheduled for Wednesday in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, he said.

Tara Cardinale

MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY SHERIFF

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.