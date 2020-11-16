Pascack Valley Crash: Pedestrian Struck By Fellow Rocklander's Sedan

A pedestrian sustained hip and facial injuries when she was struck by a sedan driven by a fellow Rockland County resident Monday morning in Park Ridge, authorities said.

The 50-year-old New City woman was crossing Madison Avenue going south when the 40-year-old driver from Monsey made a left turn from Hawthorne Avenue headed east and struck her with is 2010 BMW 750 at 9:16 a.m., Capt. Joseph Rampolla said.

Tri-Boro Ambulance took the victim to Hackensack University Medical Center.

The driver, whose front-end grill was damaged from the impact, remained at the scene and was expected to receive summonses as borough police continued an investigation, Rampolla said.

