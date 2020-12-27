PARTY'S OVER: Newark Police Bust Women Accused Of Throwing Illegal 200-Person Warehouse Banger

A pair of Newark women were arrested for running an illegal bar and throwing a 200-person party complete with gambling amid the COVID-19 pandemic, authorities said.

Detectives from the Newark Police Division’s Vice Crimes Task Force investigated reports of a large party at a warehouse located at 6 Libella Ct., where two women were selling alcoholic beverages from behind a makeshift bar around midnight Sunday, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

More than 200 patrons were eating, drinking alcohol and participating in illegal gambling in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ambrose said.

The women were identified as Denisse Tinizaray, 26, and Katherine Tinizaray, 28, both of Newark, Ambrose said.

Neither were able to produce the appropriate paperwork proving they held a license to sell alcohol, he said.

Both Denisse and Katherine were arrested and charged with maintaining an illegal alcohol establishment, illegal possession of alcohol and illegal sale of alcohol.

