Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: UPDATE: Suspect Slashes Clifton Officer, Stabs Himself In Confrontation At Route 3 HoJos
DV Pilot Police & Fire

PARTY'S OVER: Newark Police Bust Women Accused Of Throwing Illegal 200-Person Warehouse Banger

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Katherine and Denisse Tinizaray
Katherine and Denisse Tinizaray Photo Credit: Newark PD

A pair of Newark women were arrested for running an illegal bar and throwing a 200-person party complete with gambling amid the COVID-19 pandemic, authorities said.

Detectives from the Newark Police Division’s Vice Crimes Task Force investigated reports of a large party at a warehouse located at 6 Libella Ct., where two women were selling alcoholic beverages from behind a makeshift bar around midnight Sunday, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

More than 200 patrons were eating, drinking alcohol and participating in illegal gambling in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ambrose said.

The women were identified as Denisse Tinizaray, 26, and Katherine Tinizaray, 28, both of Newark, Ambrose said. 

Neither were able to produce the appropriate paperwork proving they held a license to sell alcohol, he said.

Both Denisse and Katherine were arrested and charged with maintaining an illegal alcohol establishment, illegal possession of alcohol and illegal sale of alcohol.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.