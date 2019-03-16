Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Parsippany Man, 79, Charged In Wife's Shooting Death After Claiming Suicide

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
The Mirrione home on Concord Way in Parsippany.
The Mirrione home on Concord Way in Parsippany. Photo Credit: SPECIAL TO DAILY VOICE

A 79-year-old Parsippany man was accused of participating in and covering up his wife's shooting death while claiming it was suicide.

Patrick Mirrione called police to their Concord Way garage just before 1 p.m. Friday, saying his wife, Dolores, 72, killed herself, authorities said.

Interviewed by detectives, Mirrione "gave inconsistent statements regarding his knowledge of and participation in the death," Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp said in a joint release issued Saturday morning.

Investigators also found that he "altered, concealed, and/or removed physical items at or from the scene," the release says.

Mirrione remained held in the Morris County Correctional Facility pending a court appearance.

Authorities asked that anyone with information that could help the investigation call the Major Crimes Unit of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at (973) 285-6200 , or the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department at (973) 263-4300 .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.