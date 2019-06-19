Contact Us
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Park Ridge Suicide: Nutley Man, 38, Struck, Killed By Train

Jerry DeMarco
NJ Transit train.
NJ Transit train. Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

A 38-year-old Nutley man was struck and killed by a commuter train in Bergen County in what authorities said was a suicide.

The man drove to the area of the Dunkin' Donuts, just west of the Park Ridge train station, where an NJ Transit spokesman said he was struck at 7:25 a.m. Monday.

He left a note, authorities said.

Service was suspended in both directions for four hours.

The 1612 train left Spring Valley at 7:10 a.m. for Secaucus Junction and had 180 customers and a crew aboard, NJT's Nathan Rudy said.

NJ Transit buses and private carriers picked up the passengers, he said.

Service was resumed at 11:30 a.m.

