Paramus Wrestling Star, 21, Killed In Crash

Paramus wrestling star Alex Sebahie was killed in a crash on the Garden State Parkway in South Jersey before dawn New Year’s Day.

The Nissan Altima driven by Sebahie went off the parkway, hit a utility pole and came to rest on the roadway around 4:15 a.m., New Jersey State Police Trooper Lawrence Peele said.

Sebahie, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene, Peele said.

Sebahie had been a star wrestler since elementary school. He graduated Paramus High School as one of two four-time state qualifiers in program history with the second-most wins in school history.

He went on to wrestle at Rider University, where he was a junior.

Paramus wrestling coach Chris Falato remembered Sebahie as an amazing and fierce competitor -- and a great person.

"He was an incredible part of our program and person," Falato said. "He touched the lives of everyone in the program.

"He will be sorely missed by the entire wrestling community."

Paramus Mayor Rich LaBarbiera expressed his condolences.

"My thoughts and prayers go out to the family during this horrific time," the mayor said. "As a community we mourn for the Sebahie family."

Former teammate and four-time state high school wrestling champion Nick Suriano saw Sebahie recently.

“Alex was always real and respectful to me, it went both ways," said Suriano, a Rutgers wrestler. "I always had respect for Alex, his brothers and his family. We climbed the rec and high school ranks together -- although at different schools, still representing Paramus.

"My family and I extend our deepest condolences to the Sebahie family."

