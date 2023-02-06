Paramus School Bus Crash Caused By SUV Driver Who Ran Red Light: Police (UPDATE)

A 27-year-old Dumont driver ran a red light causing a collision with a Paramus school bus carrying elementary school students Monday morning, Feb. 6, authorities said.

The driver in a 2019 Mercedes GLC was west on Ridgewood Avenue and ran the red, hitting the Paramus bus carrying 23 Parkway Elementary School students around 8:45 a.m., Paramus Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.

The bus was turning from Highland Avenue onto Ridgewood Avenue eastbound. The school bus was escorted to Parkway School by Paramus police, where it was met by staff and the school nurse, the chief said.

Students were evaluated at the school located a half-mile from the crash scene, as not to remove them from the bus at the intersection, as a safety precaution.

"The driver of the bus acted responsibly to protect the safety of the children on the bus," Paramus Schools Superintendent Sean Adams said.

The Dumont driver was cited for reckless and careless driving, and failure to stop for a red light.

