Paramus Police Pursuit Ends When Stolen Mercedes Runs Out Of Gas

A Newark teen chased by a Paramus police officer was nabbed before dawn Thursday after the Mercedes he'd just stolen out of Dumont ran out of gas, authorities said.

The owner of the 2018 sedan notified Paramus police while tracking the car on an app that it was headed into town around 3:15 a.m., Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.

A short time later, Officer Kevin Grady saw it speed by on westbound Route 4.

Grady pursued the car onto northbound Route 208, where it suddenly ran out of gas and stalled to a stop, Ehrenberg said.

Grady, along with Sgt. Michael Kelly and Officer Ryan Hayo, struggled with the resisting driver -- who was dressed all in black, including gloves -- before finally subduing and arresting him, the chief said.

Damon Dunston, 19, was charged with possession of stolen property, eluding and resisting arrest, he said.

Police released Dunston pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

