Paramus Police Car Rammed By Stolen BMW During Pursuit

An ex-con was caught while two accomplices scattered after a stolen BMW slammed into a Paramus police cruiser during an overnight chase Wednesday, authorities said.

Upper Saddle River police spotted the 2017 7 Series, which authorities said was reported stolen out of the Monmouth County town of Deal on Tuesday after the owner left it unlocked with the key fob inside, just after 2:30 a.m.

USR police began chasing the sedan onto southbound Route 17.

Paramus Officer Nicholas Tanelli tried stopping the car soon after, but the BMW continued onto the Garden State Parkway then onto southbound Route 21, Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.

Paramus Officer Connor Nutland joined the pursuit, which responders said hit speeds of up to 100 miles an hour.

In the area of Exit 4 on Route 21, the driver lost control of the BMW, which struck one of the Paramus police vehicles, Ehrenberg said.

No one was injured, he said.

Three occupants bailed out, the chief said.

Tanelli and Nutland chased down one of them. He was identified as Hysheem A. Walker, 28, of Newark.

Walker, who has an extensive criminal history -- including arrests for aggravated assault, robbery and weapons possession -- was sent to the Bergen County Jail to await a detention hearing on various charges.

Detectives from Paramus and the New Jersey State Police Auto Theft Task Force were investigating, Ehrenberg said.

Hysheem Walker

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.