Paramus High School Evacuated, Small Fire Doused

A small fire briefly cleared Paramus High School early Monday afternoon.
The fire broke out in a ballast that holds an electric light behind the stage area of the school auditorium shortly after 1 p.m., Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.
Custodians quickly doused the blaze, he said.
Paramus firefighters were joined by their Oradell colleagues and borough police.
All were able to return a short time later, Ehrenberg said.
