DV Pilot Police & Fire

Paramus High School Evacuated, Small Fire Doused

Jerry DeMarco
Paramus High School
Paramus High School Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

A small fire briefly cleared Paramus High School early Monday afternoon.

The fire broke out in a ballast that holds an electric light behind the stage area of the school auditorium shortly after 1 p.m., Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.

Custodians quickly doused the blaze, he said.

Paramus firefighters were joined by their Oradell colleagues and borough police.

All were able to return a short time later, Ehrenberg said.

