Paramus Driver, 61, Killed In Horrific Fair Lawn Crash Called 'Angel With Heart Of Gold'

She was called "an angel with a heart of gold," deeply religious, kind and caring. Now loved ones friends and others who knew Cemile Akguc are mourning her sudden death in a horrific crash in Fair Lawn.

Akguc, 61, of Paramus, "was such a good woman," one of them told Daily Voice. "Read the Bible every day. Went to Bible studies. Spoke Jesus’s word every day."

Responders suspect Akguc suffered a medical episode before her Jeep careened out of control and crashed, killing her, at a busy intersection Monday night.

The Turkish immigrant, who lived several years in Dumont before moving Paramus, was "an angel with a heart of gold," a relative said. "I’m sick to my stomach. Just numb."

Akguc's 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee struck a telephone pole and traffic control box on Saddle River Road near the corner of Fair Lawn Avenue and Century Road extension, shortly after 6:30 p.m., Fair Lawn Police Sgt. Brian Metzler said Tuesday.

The Jeep continued through the intersection and a fence before slamming into a tree, he said.

She was killed instantly, responders said.

The force of the crash sent a section of the telephone pole into the back of a 2021 Mercedes-Benz that had been travelling west on Saddle River Road past Fair Lawn Avenue, Metzler said.

It also hurled a traffic control box into a 2018 Toyota that was stopped at Fair Lawn Avenue, the sergeant said. Neither driver was injured, he said.

Akguc, who was alone in her Jeep, was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:10 p.m.

Members of the Fair Lawn Fire Department, Fair Lawn Heavy Rescue and Fair Lawn Volunteer Ambulance Corps all responded, as did the Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit and the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

A call box on a utility pole struck by the Jeep flew into a sedan, witnesses said. Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

Aftermath. DAILY VOICE photo

