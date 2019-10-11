Contact Us
Breaking News: SEEN HIM? Upper Saddle River Police Chase Down Montvale Serial Masturbator, Seek Any Victims
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Paramus Dad Fractured Infant Son's Skull, Rib, Wrist, Prosecutor Says

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
Avery Foote
Avery Foote Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A security guard from Paramus intentionally fractured his infant son’s skull, broke a rib and wrist and caused retinal bleeding, said authorities who arrested him.

Avery Foote, 31, remained held Friday in the Bergen County Jail, charged with aggravated assault and abuse of the nearly 5-month-old infant named Roman.

He was arrested after an ambulance brought the baby to Hackensack University Medical Center “after the baby appeared to be in distress,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The infant “sustained a skull fracture, a broken rib, a broken wrist and had a retinal bleed, all of which were indicative of physical trauma,” Musella said.

An investigation by Musella’s Special Victims Unit and Paramus police “revealed that the child’s biological father [Avery Foote] intentionally caused the injuries,” the prosecutor said.

The boy remained in stable condition Friday at HUMC, he said.

Foote, a North Brunswick native who was graduated from Rutgers, works for Cambridge Security Services out of Newark.

He posted photos of Roman on Instagram .

