Firefighters extricated a driver after a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday night on southbound Route 17 in Paramus that left a sedan on the divider.

The highway was shut down soon after the 9:30 p.m. crash near A&S Drive, which sent at least one victim to the hospital. It was reopened completely about 45 minutes later.

There was no immediate word on the extent of injuries.

