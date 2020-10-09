PalPark Pals Charged With Sexually Abusing Young Girl

A Palisades Park laborer was charged with statutory rape and a local barber with child endangerment for sexually abusing an underage girl, authorities said Thursday.

Warehouse laborer Pedro “Dhany” Chiroy Camaja, 18, had sex with the girl, who is more than four years younger than him, while Abelino “Elias” Tista Mejia, 23, “attempted to coerce the juvenile into engaging in sexual activity,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Musella’s detectives began investigating after Palisades Park police received a tip that the girl was being pressured into having sex with Mejia, the prosecutor said.

Members of his Cyber Crimes and Special Victims Units and borough police then learned that the girl already had sex with Camaja, he said.

Both men have remained held in the Bergen County Jail pending first appearances Monday in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Camaja is charged with aggravated sexual assault and Mejia with criminal coercion. Both also are charged with child endangerment.

