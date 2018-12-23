Palisades Park PD: Repeat Offender Couple Tried Selling Stolen Steak On Craigslist

A male-female pair of repeat offenders from Ridgefield were caught trying to fence shoplifted steak on Craigslist, Palisades Park police said.

An off-duty Palisades Park police officer whose suspicions were raised alerted patrol units after he spotted Danielle Rose Marttine, 29, and James Vietzen, 33, toting stuffed supermarket bags.

Responding officers arrested Vietzen and Marttine on 8th Street at East Brinkerhoff Avenue around 8 p.m. Friday after Vietzen showed them a bogus receipt for the steaks, which were shoplifted from the Shop-Rite on South River Street in Hackensack, police said.

The homeowner there told police that he'd answered a Craigslist ad for four packages of filet mignon for $140.

Vietzen has a criminal history in Bergen County that stretches back 15 years and includes charges of robbery and aggravated assault.

A judge freed him in August, under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law, after Palisades Park police arrested him on a variety of charges, including burglary, theft and resisting arrest.

Marttine also has a criminal history that includes charges of robbery and selling prescription drugs.

Vietzen and Marttine remained held Sunday in the Bergen County Jail, charged with burglary, theft and receiving stolen property, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia.

Vietzne is also charged with hindering by giving false information to police.

Marttine also was charged with being $3,971 in arrears to the court.

