Pair Wanted For Using Stolen Car In Newark Shooting: Police

Authorities in Newark are seeking two women in connection with a stolen car used in a September shooting, they said.

The fingerprints of Quanazia Bennett, 21, of Newark, and Kelly Devereaux, 24, of Bloomfield, were recovered from the car used in the Sept. 20 incident at 18th Avenue and Hunterdon Street around midnight, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said. A warrant was issued for their arrest on Oct. 6.

Bennett, a Black female, is 5’3” and 128 pounds with brown eyes, black hair, and a dark complexion. Devereaux, a Black female, is 5’4” and 160 pounds with brown eyes, black hair, and a light complexion.

Fragé urges anyone with information about the suspects to call the Police Division’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695- 8477).

