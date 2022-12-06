Pair Taken To Trauma Center After Car Plunges Into Hunterdon County Pond (PHOTOS)

Two people were rescued and taken to a trauma center with serious injuries after their car veered off a Hunterdon County roadway and plunged into a pond early Monday morning, authorities said.

The Whitehouse Rescue Squad responded with local police to the crash off Higginsville Road in Readington and found the trapped victims around 7:30 a.m., the squad said.

The crash occurred near the intersection with Niki's Way, initial reports said.

WRS used water rescue techniques to safely extricate the pair before transporting them to a local trauma center for treatment of serious injuries.

The Three Bridges Volunteer Fire Company also responded to assist with traffic control, WRS said.

