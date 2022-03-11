Pair Nabbed In BP Station Armed Robbery Linked To Multiple Incidents Across North Jersey: PD

A second arrest has been made in an armed robbery of a BP station and police pursuit last month in Secaucus — and police believe both suspects are responsible for a series of similar incidents across North Jersey, authorities announced.

Joseph Brown, 24, of Jersey City, acted as the accomplice to 25-year-old Wendell Bradley, of Bayonne, in the gunpoint robbery of the gas station on Paterson Plank Road on Friday, Feb. 4, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

Brandley and Brown each pointed a handgun at the gas attendant and robbed him of cash, then fled in a gray Honda Accord toward Route 3 West, Miller said. The license plate affixed to the gray Honda Accord was reported to be stolen out of Jersey City.

Secaucus Police immediately broadcasted a description of the suspects and the suspect vehicle to surrounding jurisdictions. Within minutes, police in Clifton spotted the suspect vehicle on Route 21, and pursued it into Newark.

That's when the car crashed and Bradley and the other suspect fled on foot, police said.

While fleeing police and attempting to commit another crime, the Newark Police Department arrested Bradley, who was found in possession of a Ruger LCR .38 Special revolver.

Brown fled, but was captured on Thursday, March 10 at his Jersey City home, Miller said.

Proceeds from the Secaucus robbery recovered from the suspect vehicle during a search.

Brown and Bradley are believed to have committed multiple armed gas station robberies across three separate counties, police said.

Bradley was charged with armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, aggravated assault, terroristic threats and weapons offenses. He remains lodged in the Essex County Jail.

Brown was charged with armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, terroristic threats and refusal to submit to fingerprinting. He was being held in the Hudson County Jail.

