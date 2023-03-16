Pair Learn Fates In Beating Death Of Victim Outside Elizabeth Bar

Two men – one who was convicted at trial and another who pleaded guilty – were sentenced to New Jersey State Prison for their roles in the beating death of a man outside a bar, authorities said.

Laquan McCall, 31, who was convicted of manslaughter in November 2022, was sentenced to 16 years in state prison, according to Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel.

Christopher Elliott, who pleaded guilty as an accomplice to aggravated assault in December 2022, was sentenced to three years in state prison, he said on Thursday, March 16

Shortly after 2 a.m. on July 27, 2019, Elizabeth police responded to a report of a fight at Ben’s Bar on the 600 block of Meadow Street and found Oscar Melara, 28, of Elizabeth with severe injuries, according to prosecutors.

Melara was taken to Trinitas Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Testimony presented during the trial revealed that McCall punched the victim approximately four times outside the bar during a fight, ultimately causing brain injuries that led to Melara’s death, Daniel said.

After McCall’s conviction, Elliott admitted to acting as an accomplice by driving McCall from the scene after the attack, Daniel said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.