Pair Indicted In Slaying Of Innocent Victim, Beloved NJ Teen On Autism Spectrum

Two men have been indicted on charges in connection with the April 2021 shooting death of Yahsinn "YaYa" Robinson, an innocent victim on the Autism spectrum, right outside of his South Jersey home, authorities announced.

The indictment was returned against Sylas Young, 20, and Kavon Carter, 24 — both of Pemberton — and signed by Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina on Tuesday, March 1.

Young was charged with murder (first-degree), conspiracy to commit murder, gang criminality and weapons offenses, while Carter was charged with conspiracy to commit murder, gang criminality and promoting organized street crime, Coffina said.

A GoFundMe launched by Kalimah Perry in Robinson's memory had raised $3,200 as of Tuesday, March 1.

"He was an innocent child that was targeted," Perry says.

Police agree, he was: Robinson's death was the result of a long-running dispute between Carter, Young and some residents in the Buckingham Park section of Willingboro — but not Robinson, they said.

The Willingboro High School senior was found with multiple gunshot wounds outside of his home on Barrington Lane just before 11:30 p.m. on April 22, 2021.

"He just started his first job and was so excited to have some independence," the GoFundMe says.

In fact, Robinson was returning home from work the night that he died, authorities said.

He was passionate about perfecting his craft in chess and read books on the game often. He had recently gotten into clothing design and was an honor-roll student who "never allowed his Autism diagnosis to hinder him from exploring his dreams," the page says. "He deserved to graduate high school and explore his dreams."

The investigation was conducted by the Willingboro Township Police Department and the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office. The lead investigators were WTPD Sgt. Brandon Smith and BCPO Detective Sean Tait.

An arraignment in Superior Court is pending, and the case will then be scheduled for trial. The defendants, who are being held in the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly, will be prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Jamie Hutchinson.

