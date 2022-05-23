Pair Hospitalized Following Serious Warren County Motorcycle Crash, State Police Say

A motorcyclist and passenger were hospitalized following a serious crash in Warren County, state police confirmed.

Joseph Santini, 47, and a passenger were thrown from the motorcycle as the vehicle overturned near the intersection of Old Main Street and Route 632 in Franklin Township just after 10:35 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, NJSP Trooper Brandi Slota told DailyVoice.com.

Santini, of Phillipsburg, was airlifted to St. Luke's Hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Slota said.

Santini’s passenger was taken by ambulance to St. Luke’s for treatment of minor injuries, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation. Additional details were not released.

