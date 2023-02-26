Pair Flown In Hunterdon County ATV Crash

Two people were airlifted to the hospital in an ATV crash Friday, Feb. 24 in Hunterdon County.

The Quakertown Fire Company, EMS and HMC paramedics responded to the crash off Everittstown Road in Alexandria around 5:40 p.m., firefighters said.

There, they found two people with multiple injuries. The victims were taken in an off-road transport vehicle to a landing zone at Sky Manor Airport, where medical chopper awaited.

Both victims were flown to Robert Wood Johnson Hospital in New Brunswick.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.