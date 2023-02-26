Contact Us
Pair Flown In Hunterdon County ATV Crash

Cecilia Levine
NJSP medevac at the scene. Photo Credit: Quakertown Fire Company Facebook

Two people were airlifted to the hospital in an ATV crash Friday, Feb. 24 in Hunterdon County.

The Quakertown Fire Company, EMS and HMC paramedics responded to the crash off Everittstown Road in Alexandria around 5:40 p.m., firefighters said.

There, they found two people with multiple injuries. The victims were taken in an off-road transport vehicle to a landing zone at Sky Manor Airport, where medical chopper awaited.

Both victims were flown to Robert Wood Johnson Hospital in New Brunswick.

