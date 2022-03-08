Pair Critical Following Serious Crash At Hudson County Intersection, Prosecutor Says

A two-car crash in Hudson County left a driver and passenger in critical condition, according to authorities who are seeking witnesses.

A 2020 Honda Accord was heading southbound on River Road in North Bergen when it collided with a northbound 2015 Mercedes Benz CLA as it was turning onto Bulls Ferry Road just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The Mercedes-Benz driver — a 31-year-old North Bergen woman — as well as a Honda passenger, a 21-year-old North Bergen woman, were taken to Palisades Medical Center and have since been transferred to Hackensack University Hospital, where they are listed in critical condition, Suarez said.

The Honda driver, a 22-year-old Jersey City man, was also hurt in the crash, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the North Bergen Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or leave an anonymous tip. All information will be kept confidential.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.