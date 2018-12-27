Contact Us
Pair Charged In Stabbing Of Clifton Man, 52, Who Resisted Robbery

Authorities say Herry Gonzalez (bottom) was with Joao Silva (top) when he stabbed the victim. Photo Credit: MUGSHOTS: Courtesy PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

Authorities charged two men with a Clifton street robbery that left a victim stabbed.

Herrey Gonzalez, 20, of Passaic and 21-year-old Joao Silva of Clifton are charged with first-degree attempted murder and robbery, as well as weapons offenses.

Two men told police they were walking near Kulick Street and Central Avenue when the robbers, wearing facial coverings, approached them and demanded their valuables around 8:30 p.m. Dec. 5.

The pair refused, at which point Gonzalez stabbed one of them in the abdomen, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Clifton Police Chief Mark Centurione said in a joint release Thursday.

The would-be robbers then fled, they said.

The 52-year-old victim was treated at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson.

Despite prosecutors’ request that both defendants remain held, a judge on Thursday released Silva while ordering that Gonzalez remain in the Passaic County Jail pending further court action.

