Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Packed Garbage Truck Tips On Route 17 Ramp

Jerry DeMarco
The trucker was hospitalized after the crash off Route 17 at Linwood Avenue in Ridgewood.
The trucker was hospitalized after the crash off Route 17 at Linwood Avenue in Ridgewood.

A fully loaded garbage truck tipped over on a Route 17 exit ramp late Wednesday morning.

The driver was hospitalized with back and neck injuries after climbing from the rig, which rolled onto its side on the ramp from southbound Route 17 onto eastbound Linwood Avenue in Ridgewood at the Paramus border shortly after 11 a.m.

Ridgewood police, firefighters and EMS were joined by Paramus police.

A heavy duty wrecker was summoned to right the truck and a DPW crew to clean up the mess.

Route 17 ramp to Linwood Avenue in Ridgewood.

A heavy-duty wrecker was called.

Aftermath.

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

