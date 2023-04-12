PA Realtor Strangled Son With Dad's Belt Over Financial Woes Before NJ Capture: DA

Heartbreaking details have been released in the death of an 11-year-old Pennsylvania boy, whose mom strangled him with his father's belt as he slept before her arrest in New Jersey, authorities announced.

Matthew Whitehead, of Horsham, had been crying on and off all day April 10, over his family's alleged financial difficulties, and slept in the master bedroom with his mom, Ruth DiRienzo Whitehead, according to police papers released by Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele's office.

The following morning, the boy's father, Daniel Whitehead, woke up Tuesday, April 11, and realized the door to the master bedroom was locked, and his wife's black Toyota Highlander was missing from the garage, police papers say.

Whitehead was able to get into the master bedroom, where he found his son obviously dead. Police called to the scene on Pivet Road said the boy had ligature marks on the front and back of his neck, along with facial swelling and obvious petechia to his eyes, police said.

Whitehead said his wife, a realtor, didn't want their son to grow up with financial struggles, and so DiRienzo Whitehead strangled her son with her husband's belt as he slept, authorities said.

Her vehicle was found submerged in the water off of Beach Avenue in Cape May, NJ on Tuesday morning, April 11, and DiRienzo Whitehead was found in Wildwood later that day, and arrested.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

