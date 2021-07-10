PA Realtor Accused Of Killing Dad, GF In Surf City Had Been Cut From Will, Report Says

A Pennsylvania woman accused of killing her dad and his girlfriend in his Jersey Shore home early this week had been cut from his will, NJ Advance Media reports citing police documents.

Sherry Lee Heffernan, 55, of Landenberg, PA, is accused of stabbing her dad, John Enders, 87, and Francoise Pitoy, 75, in his Surf City home, the Ocean County Prosecutor previously said.

She was charged with two counts of murder and weapons offenses after the couple's bodies were found in the North 7th Street home Sunday.

Heffernan, a real estate agent, apparently told her dad she wanted to be the broker of his home and became "disgruntled" when he wouldn't let her, Surf City Police Det. Sgt. Victor Rice wrote in an affidavit obtained by NJ.com.

The waterfront home is currently on the market for $1.9 million.

Enders apparently also amended his will, which did not include Heffernan nor her sister, Enders' estranged daughter, the outlet said.

A friend told police that Heffernan owned an RV, which was later captured by surveillance tapes at or near Enders' home, and on the Route 72 Bridge heading east toward Surf City, police documents say.

Heffernan was apprehended at her Chester County home Monday and charged on Tuesday.

