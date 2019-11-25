Contact Us
PA Police: Pickup Driver Turned Away From Holland Tunnel Tries Again, Busted With Loaded Gun

Port Authority police
Port Authority police Photo Credit: COURTESY: PAPD

A pickup truck driver from Virginia who tried going back into the Holland Tunnel after being turned away for pulling an unauthorized trailer was arrested after he was found carrying a loaded gun, Port Authority police said.

Port Authority Police Officer Nicholas Levitas stopped Ronnie C. Johnson, 43, at the tunnel’s downtown Manhattan entrance Sunday afternoon and made him turn around, authority spokeswoman Lenis Rodrigues said.

Johnson returned and tried again, but Levitas notified officers on the New Jersey side, she said.

They smelled burnt marijuana from inside the truck, searched the cabin and found a .40-caliber semi-automatic pistol loaded with 13 rounds of ammunition in the truck’s center console, Rodrigues said.

Johnson was arrested on drug and weapons charges, she said.

