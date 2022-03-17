PA Passenger Thrown From Box Truck In Hunterdon County Crash On Route 78: State Police

A Pennsylvania passenger was seriously hurt after being thrown from a box truck in a Hunterdon County crash on Route 78, state police confirmed.

A Hino box truck was traveling in the westbound lanes when it veered off the left side of the roadway, hitting the center guardrail and overhead sign support near milepost 18.2 in Clinton Township shortly after 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16, NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry told DailyVoice.com.

Its passenger, Johnnie Brackett, 37, of Allentown, was thrown from the truck and suffered serious injuries, Curry said.

Initial reports stated that the victim was flown to a nearby hospital in a medical helicopter.

All lanes were temporarily closed in both directions east of Exit 17, according to 511NJ.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation, police said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.