Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: 3 Nabbed In Crash At Turnpike Rest Area Near GWB
DV Pilot Police & Fire

PA Motorcyclist Ejected Over NJ Turnpike, Falls 25 Feet To His Death

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

Police have identified the motorcyclist who died after being ejected off of an elevated roadway on the NJ Turnpike and fell nearly 25 feet to his death.

Jay Sills of Allentown, PA was headed eastbound near the Holland Tunnel approach on a Suzuki motorcycle when he struck a concrete barrier at milepost 7.9 around 4:20 p.m. Sunday, State Police Trooper Philip Curry said.

Sills, 43, was ejected from his motorcycle and fell over the highway onto a dirt lot below, located near 14th and Monmouth Street, local and state police said.

Sills was pronounced dead at the scene.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.