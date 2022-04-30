PA Men Who Ran Out Of Gas Get Lift From Officers To Their Car — Then Police Station

A pair of Pennsylvania men who ran out of gas got a lift from police officers back to their dilapidated vehicle, then then police station after authorities found drugs and ammo in the car, they said.

Lower Moreland officers were patrolling Philmont Avenue when they saw a silver Nissan Altima parked at the Sunoco gas station, unoccupied, and the driver’s side door was left open on Wednesday, April 13, their department said in a release.

The vehicle did not have a driver’s side door handle, a passenger’s side mirror, or a passenger’s door handle.

Officer began to survey the area to try to find the drivers, ultimately tracking them down at the Wawa down the road.

The males, identified as Albert G. Allen and Percell D. Brooks, told the officers they ran out of gas and were given a courtesy transport back to their vehicle by the officers, authorities said.

Further investigation led officers to drugs, drug paraphernalia, ammo, and a possibly stolen registration plate inside the vehicle, police said. Additional drug paraphernalia were also found on Brooks and Allen, according to police.

Both Allen and Brooks, who had warrants out for their arrests, were taken into custody, authorities said. Further charges were pending.

